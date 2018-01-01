Never Miss a Story
Ezylnsights is the fastest news gathering tool for newsrooms and journalists
Turn your team into a winner in audience engagement
Efficient news gathering
If you are like our customers, you spend 30 to 90 minutes per day on news gathering. We can help you cut the time spent by half.
Find out how others are covering the story
Research an interesting story further. Find out how others are covering it. See who is getting most engagement and why.
Know when to post
Know when to post your next viral news to nurture your social media pages with maximum engagement.
Benchmark your competitors
You are not the only ﬁsh in the sea. Compare your engagement against your competitors.
Through your whole customer journey our support-team is there for you if needed
Used and trusted by thousands of
journalists all over the world
"Without Ezylnsights, our phenomenal growth at Newsner would not have been possible".
Johan Rikner
Newsner
Every member of the team uses the tool, it has become an integral part of our workflow.